Schedule set for Arizona-Ole Miss Super Regional series at Hi Corbett Field
Schedule set for Arizona-Ole Miss Super Regional series at Hi Corbett Field

Arizona shortstop Nik McClaughry (11) gets low to field a grounder from UC Santa Barbara's Jason Willow (25) for a 6-4-3 double play to end the top of the second inning of the Regional finals at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 6, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The schedule is set for Arizona’s Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats (43-15) will host the 12th-seeded Rebels (44-20) starting Friday at Hi Corbett Field. Here’s the slate for the best 2-of-3 series:

  • Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., ESPNU
  • Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., ESPN2
  • Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU (if necessary)

Arizona swept through the Tucson Regional in three games. Ole Miss was pushed to a seventh game by Southern Mississippi, surviving a weather-delayed, 12-9 slugfest Monday.

The winner of the Arizona-Ole Miss matchup will advance to the College World Series.

For ticket information, visit ArizonaWildcats.com.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

