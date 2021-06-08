Schedule set for Arizona-Ole Miss Super Regional series at Hi Corbett Field

The schedule is set for Arizona’s Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (43-15) will host the 12th-seeded Rebels (44-20) starting Friday at Hi Corbett Field. Here’s the slate for the best 2-of-3 series:
- Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., ESPNU
- Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU (if necessary)
Arizona swept through the Tucson Regional in three games. Ole Miss was pushed to a seventh game by Southern Mississippi, surviving a weather-delayed, 12-9 slugfest Monday.
The winner of the Arizona-Ole Miss matchup will advance to the College World Series.
