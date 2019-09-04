Padres 2019 Baseball

This is a 2019 photo of Seth Mejias-Brean of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Thurssday, Feb. 21, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo//Matt York)

 Matt York

Former Cienega High School and Arizona Wildcats standout Seth Mejias-Brean made his major-league debut in the San Diego Padres' 4-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Wednesday night. 

The 28-year-old Mejias-Brean appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, and grounded out to third base. His appearance came moments after Wil Myers put San Diego on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field. 

The Padres summoned Mejias-Brean, the starting third baseman on Arizona's 2012 College World Series champion team, on Tuesday afternoon. He had spent his entire professional career in the minor leagues, signing with the Padres organization last winter following stints in the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners organizations.

Mejias-Brean wore jersey No. 24.

