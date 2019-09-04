This is a 2019 photo of Seth Mejias-Brean of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Thurssday, Feb. 21, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo//Matt York)
Former Cienega High School and Arizona Wildcats standout Seth Mejias-Brean made his major-league debut in the San Diego Padres' 4-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The 28-year-old Mejias-Brean appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, and grounded out to third base. His appearance came moments after Wil Myers put San Diego on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field.
The Padres summoned Mejias-Brean, the starting third baseman on Arizona's 2012 College World Series champion team, on Tuesday afternoon. He had spent his entire professional career in the minor leagues, signing with the Padres organization last winter following stints in the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners organizations.
Mejias-Brean wore jersey No. 24.
Seth Mejias-Brean joins an elite group
Seth Mejias-Brean made his major-league debut Wednesday night, continuing an Arizona pipeline that's flowing freely.
He is the 26th Wildcat to make his big-league debut in the last 10 years — and the sixth player from Arizona's 2012 College World Series championship team to do it. Infielders Rob Refsnyder and Alex Mejia, outfielders Joey Rickard and Johnny Field and infielder Brandon Dixon have all played — or are currently playing — in the bigs.
Here's a look:
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter