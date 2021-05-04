Seven-run inning vs. Grand Canyon fuels Arizona's 10th consecutive win

Donta Williams launched his fifth home run of the year in the bottom of the second to widen the lead to 5-1.

Nichols came in relief of Cooper and threw 4.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out four. It was a pleasant outing for the right-handed freshman who didn’t even last a full inning in his last appearance on April 22 vs. New Mexico after walking three batters and allowing two runs.

“I think it’s important to show that I still got it and can come back from failure,” he said after improving his record to 4-3 this season.

Added his coach, “He completely dominated.”

Susac once again sparked the seven-run outburst in the fifth as the UA freshman catcher layed off a breaking ball before turning on an inside pitch that he rocketed 417 feet out of Hi Corbett.

“You do that with his bat speed and his strength,” Johnson said. “And it’ll go over the fence.”

Brandon Boissiere was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning and then Bingham delivered a left field single that plated two more Wildcats to balloon the lead to 10-1. Bingham has now it safely in each of the 10 games during the win streak,