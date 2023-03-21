Chip Hale shuffled Arizona's lineup, and the Wildcats responded with an 11-2 victory over Utah Tech on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

First baseman Kiko Romero moved up to the leadoff spot and went 3 for 5 with a home run and four runs scored as Arizona (13-6) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Wildcats improved to 9-2 at home, where they’ve won nine in a row.

Hale also gave Emilio Corona his first start in right field since March 4. Corona went 2 for 4 and made a tumbling catch on the warning track in the eighth inning.

Arizona totaled 14 hits against Utah Tech, with every starter besides freshman DH Maddox Mihalakis recording at least one. The Trailblazers used seven pitchers.

The Wildcats also used seven pitchers, and they combined for 12 strikeouts with only three walks and five hits allowed.

Starter Anthony Susac made a successful return from an arm injury, throwing three scoreless innings. Susac yielded three hits, struck out three and threw 25 of 37 pitches for strikes.