The Arizona baseball team already was struggling. Now the Wildcats are spiraling.

Arizona squandered a 10-0 lead Saturday night, falling 13-11 to Oregon at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats have lost eight consecutive games in Pac-12 play — Arizona's longest such streak since 1998.

None was more painful than Saturday's.

After a 15-3 loss Friday, the Wildcats bolted to a 10-0 advantage through two innings.

The score was 10-3 when starter Bradon Zastrow exited after five inning. Zastrow allowed three runs, but none were earned.

The bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Dawson Netz, Eric Orloff, Chris Barraza and Trevor Long — Arizona's most reliable relievers — each gave up multiple runs. The Ducks plated two runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and three in the ninth — turning an 11-10 deficit into a 13-11 advantage.

Arizona got two runners on base with two outs in the ninth, but Tommy Splaine grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

The Wildcats (14-11, 3-8 Pac-12) played without their coach, Chip Hale, for the second straight night. Hale was suspended for two games after being ejected Tuesday vs. Grand Canyon.

Arizona also was without third baseman Tony Bullard (concussion protocol) for the fourth straight game.

The Wildcats have allowed 10 or more runs in three consecutive conference games. Their team ERA has swelled to 5.54. No UA pitcher who throws regularly has an ERA under 4.00.

Mac Bingham paced the offense Saturday, going 4 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs. Chase Davis, Kiko Romero, Tyler Casagrande and Mason White also had multiple hits.