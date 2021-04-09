‘Spectacular’ Chase Silseth improves to 5-0 as Arizona defeats Cal in series opener

As has become customary on Friday nights, reliever Preston Price served as Silseth’s tag-team partner. Price entered in the top of the seventh with one out and runners on first and third. He retired the next two batters on a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, upping his season strand rate to 86.4%.

Just like the last Friday-night home game against Oregon, Vince Vannelle was needed to get the final three outs. Vannelle entered with two runners on in the ninth. He surrendered a run (charged to Price) on a sacrifice fly and walked two batters, putting the tying run at the plate with two outs. Vannelle then struck out Nathan Manning to end the game.

“They got some momentum there late, but we didn't have very many stressful innings until the ninth,” Johnson said. “That's always a good thing.”

Since losing two of three at UCLA to open Pac-12 play, Arizona (20-8, 6-4) has won seven of its past nine games. Cal (16-12, 4-3) has dropped two in a row and four of its past six.

For the UA offense, at least early on, it was a story of what might have been.

Arizona had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the second. Johnson called for a squeeze bunt. Mac Bingham got the bunt down, but Cal starter Grant Holman threw out Ryan Holgate at the plate.