The No. 2-ranked Stanford baseball routed the Wildcats for the second straight day Sunday, winning 13-5 to take two of three in the series.
Blake Paugh hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs overall for the Wildcats. Avery Weems (3-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs in five innings.
Stanford (31-7, 15-3) won 13-3 on Saturday. The Cardinal broke Sunday's game open with five runs in the bottom of the eighth after UA had cut an 8-2 deficit to 8-5.
UA (19-22, 7-14), which took the opener Friday night 6-3, will next host New Mexico State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hi Corbett Field. The Wildcats beat the Aggies 14-10 earlier in this year in a nonconference game at Hi Corbett.