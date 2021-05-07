Stanford snaps Arizona's 10-game winning streak with walk-off victory in 13th

Brock Jones singled in Adam Crampton in the bottom of the 13th inning to give No. 19-ranked Stanford a 5-4 walk-off win over No. 7 Arizona on Friday night.

The visiting Wildcats had won 10 straight coming into the game, and led 4-3 in the eighth before Stanford scored a run to the game and eventually force extra innings.

UA had scored three runs in the seventh, capped by a Jacob Berry RBI single, to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Quinn Flanagan (0-3) took the loss despite four throwing strong innings. He allowed one hit and struck out seven, but walked the first two batters to start the bottom of the 13th, and after a sac bunt left runners on second and third with one out, Jones won the game for Stanford.

UA starting pitcher Chase Silseth allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Berry was 3 for 4 in the loss, while fellow freshman Daniel Susac was 2 for 6. UA had just nine hits overall, but stole six bases. Both teams struck out 18 times.

Stanford (25-9, 11-5) moved into first place in the Pac-12, with a .688 winning percentage to .681 for the Wildcats (31-12, 15-7).

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game can be heard on 1290-AM.