Star freshman Jacob Berry among several Arizona players to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report

The personnel fallout from Jay Johnson’s departure from Arizona appears to have begun.

Jacob Berry, who made multiple All-America teams after his freshman year with the Wildcats, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball.com.

Berry batted .352 with a team-leading 17 home runs and 70 RBIs. The latter figure led the Pac-12, as did Berry’s 41 extra-base hits.

Berry, first baseman Branden Boissiere and outfielder Tyler Casagrande are among as many of 12 players who’ve entered the portal, per D1Baseball.com. That development was not unexpected.

The NCAA’s recent change enabling a one-time “free” transfer gave student-athletes a July 1 deadline to provide a written request to their current school. July 1 is Thursday.

Although D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers suggested Berry could follow Johnson to LSU, entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player will transfer. Rather, it gives that player options.

Berry will be draft-eligible after next season and currently is projected to be a first-round selection. He grew up in Page and Queen Creek. His father, Perry, played at Louisiana-Lafayette.