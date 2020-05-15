Star readers suggest these Arizona Wildcat teams deserved a Last Dance-style sports documentary

Arguably the biggest current sporting event is ESPN's 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls' final championship season in 1998, "The Last Dance."
Each part, which are hour-long episodes, dives into the makeup of the Bulls dynasty, including Michael Jordan's alpha-dog competitiveness, Scottie Pippen's eyebrow-raising contract, Dennis Rodman's 48-hour trip to Las Vegas with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, Phil Jackson's coaching background and the infamous Jerry Krause as the general manager. Oh, and the time Steve Kerr took a punch to the eye from Jordan during practice after standing up for himself.
If you could have a Last Dance-style documentary about any Arizona team in history, which one are you choosing?— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) May 13, 2020
The hours of unseen footage bundled into one of the most highly-anticipated sports documentaries ever has become a weekly event, so the Star asked readers: If you could watch a documentary about any Arizona Wildcats team in history, which one would it be? Here were some of the answers:
1987-88 Final Four team
2013-14 Elite Eight team
2000-01 UA basketball team that lost to Duke in national championship
National championship UA baseball team in 2012
The 12-1 Holiday Bowl football team in 1998
1986 national championship baseball team
1975-76 UA basketball team that won the WAC championship
2014-15 Elite Eight team
2010-11 Elite Eight team
Most popular answer: 1997 national championship squad
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.
