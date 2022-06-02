Start time for Arizona-Ole Miss moved up because of rain headed toward Miami

The start times for the first day of the NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional have been moved up because of the possibility of inclement weather.

The first game, between host Miami and Canisius, is now scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. Tucson time Friday. Arizona’s game against Ole Miss is slated to start approximately 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Southern Florida could be hit with a tropical storm as early as Friday. There’s an 77% chance of rain at 10 a.m., per Weather.com, and it is expected to continue through Saturday.

The NCAA has multiple contingencies in case of suspended or postponed games, including running the regional Sunday-Tuesday.

The Wildcats are in Coral Gables and worked out at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday.

