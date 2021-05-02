Still a long way to go, but streaking No. 10 Arizona has look of Omaha-caliber club

Jay Johnson rarely allows himself to look at the big picture. The Arizona coach is all about the day-to-day grind, and that approach – which permeates the program – has allowed the Wildcats to achieve sustained success.

But given that Johnson recently referred to last year’s team as “an Omaha team” — and that this year’s squad appears to be even better — the question had to be asked: Is this an Omaha team too?

“I definitely believe we can be,” Johnson said Sunday after No. 10 Arizona defeated Utah 15-3 for its ninth consecutive victory. “Again, it’s all going to go back to the play. These guys are showing the fortitude, the consistency in approach and play. I think they believe they are.

“But that doesn’t matter. We’ve gotta stay on course. We’ve gotta handle adversity well; we’ll have some. We’ve gotta handle success well.

“But I think the players are good enough, and I think they know they’re good enough. They’re playing with that type of confidence.

“I believe in our team. And, more importantly, the players believe in themselves. That’s where I’m going with that. They have a high level of belief, and that can take them as far as they want to go.”