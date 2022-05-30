Super rematch: Arizona to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament; No. 6 Miami is regional host

The Arizona Wildcat are headed east, and they’re headed for a rematch of last year’s Tucson Super Regional.

Arizona will face Ole Miss on Friday in an NCAA Tournament game in Coral Gables, Florida. The regional host is No. 6 national seed Miami. The Hurricanes will face Canisius, the champion of the Metro Atlantic Conference.

The Wildcats (37-23) are participating in the tournament for the second straight year and the 41st time in program history. They were the fifth overall seed last year and hosted the Rebels in a Super Regional at Hi Corbett Field. Arizona defeated Ole Miss two games to one to advance to the College World Series.

Ole Miss is 32-22 and No. 39 in RPI. Arizona ended up at 38.

Miami is 39-18 and had the second-best regular-season record (20-10) in the ACC. The Hurricanes are 15th in RPI. Canisius (29-23) is 169th.

The winner of the Coral Gables Regional will face the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by No. 11 seed Southern Mississippi. One of the teams in that regional is LSU, led by former UA coach Jay Johnson.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.