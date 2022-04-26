Susac cousins shine as Wildcats beat New Mexico State 15-5 in Las Cruces

Four Wildcats homered and Arizona took advantage of the Las Cruces elevation to beat New Mexico State 15-5 on Tuesday night.

Nik McClaughry, Tanner O’Tremba, Daniel Susac and Garen Caulfield all hit homers against the Aggies, who used 10 different pitchers. Arizona scored seven of its runs in the ninth inning, battering NMSU relievers Alex Bustamante and Mason Caperton. Susac's home run was his ninth of the season; O'Tremba has hit seven.

Arizona also put up three runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth.

Anthony Susac (3-1) — Daniel's cousin — pitched five innings for the Wildcats, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out one. Relievers Chris Barraza, Quinn Flanagan and George Arias Jr. combined to hold NMSU scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings.

The Wildcats (29-13) will face Nevada in a four-game series starting Thursday at Hi Corbett Field. They’ll take on Grand Canyon on May 3, then return to Pac-12 action on May 6 with a three-game series against USC.

