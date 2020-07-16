Table setter: Arizona’s leadoff man, Donta’ Williams, wants to pave the way for other Black players

Johnson, who is white, wanted to let Williams know that he was “fully supported” by the baseball program. Williams wasn’t surprised to see Johnson’s name pop up on his cell phone.

“I don’t think words can (describe) the way I feel about our relationship,” Williams said. “What we’ve built to this point is something that can never be taken from the two of us. It’s just like loyalty, honesty — just being there for each other from Day 1.”

Williams said he feels a similar connection with his fellow Wildcats, most of whom are white. He referred to them multiple times as “my brothers” during a 35-minute phone interview this week.

“I had so many text messages, calls from teammates when George Floyd got murdered,” Williams said. “It was just nothing but support.”

Williams’ teammates backed him as he had them earlier in the year. When he found out the season was going to be canceled after just 15 games, Williams thought about two things: the team, which was just starting to click; and the team’s seniors, whose college careers seemingly were ending.

“At that point,” Williams said, “you take the focus off yourself and give them your attention — show that you’re there for them and care for them.”