Tanner O’Tremba powers Arizona Wildcats to second straight win to open 2022 season

“This lineup’s got a lot of dudes that can hit,” O’Tremba said. “I trust any one of them to go into a game and get a big knock for us. To have it as a group performance is amazing. And it's awesome to see your teammates do great.”

After the way last season ended, it was fair to wonder which version of Garrett Irvin would take the mound for Arizona on Saturday night.

In his first postseason appearance last spring, Irvin hurled a gem – a three-hit, 10-strikeout shutout against UC Santa Barbara. The hashtag #Gary was trending on Twitter.

Irvin’s final two outings were uncharacteristically short and messy. He allowed a combined 12 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in losses to Ole Miss and Stanford.

So which Irvin showed up for the Wildcats’ second game of the tournament? Both, basically.

Irvin cruised through the first three innings, allowing only one hit while striking out four. He needed only 46 pitches – 30 of which were strikes – in the first three frames.

Irvin labored through the fourth. He fell behind four of the seven batters he faced and walked two — including one who was down 0-2. Oklahoma scored a pair of runs.