The lost season: How 5 ex-Wildcats are dealing with a summer sans minor-league baseball

Five days after the Cubs’ final spring-training game, on March 11, Rivas went home to San Diego.

“Honestly, I thought we were just going to be home for a little bit, then end up reporting,” Rivas said. “It was a weird time, because there were so many unknowns.”

Fortunately for Rivas, he wasn’t a stranger to sudden change. In mid-January, a little over a month before the start of spring training, Rivas was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Cubs for big-leaguer Tony Kemp.

“You think you have everything planned out, then the next second you’re going somewhere else,” Rivas, 23, said. “At first I really didn’t know how to feel. But it’s always good to get traded, because it means that the other team really wants you. Once that started to settle in and I started to understand that, it became a lot easier.”

It took Rivas some time to figure how to cope without baseball, a sport he has played since he was 3 years old. He has a friend who owns a private gym, and another who has a batting cage. He plays catch with his father and other baseball buddies. He has taken up cycling, borrowing a mountain bike from one of his dad’s friends. He got to watch his sister’s virtual graduation from San Diego State.