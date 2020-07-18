‘They’re playing our season’: UA baseball coaches on MLB’s 60-game sprint

“The urgency and the importance of every game being like a playoff game, I think they’re really gonna feel that. You can’t get out of the gate and be under .500 for two months like the Nationals were (last season) and then go win the World Series.

“So I think you might see some things like closers being brought into games earlier, being thrown on back-to-back days more often … matching up earlier in games. Which I think is great. I hope they can get it off the ground, because the intensity of the regular games being played (that way) will be fascinating to watch.”

Johnson, who has been a college head coach since 2014, has joked about getting credit — or blame — for inventing the concept of the “opener,” where a team uses a bullpen-by-committee approach for an entire game. It isn’t unusual for a college team to use that tactic on a Sunday or in a midweek game. It has become increasingly prevalent in the big leagues — and might become even popular during a 60-game season in which pitchers’ arms don’t have to managed as carefully.