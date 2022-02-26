Tommy Splaine homers in first at-bat at UA as Wildcats crush Milwaukee again

The No. 14-ranked Arizona baseball team beat Milwaukee by a 9-1 score for the second straight day Saturday to continue its offensive barrage against the Panthers.

Chase Davis and Tommy Splaine homered and drove in two runs for UA (6-1), which has outscored Milwaukee 32-5 in three games and has scored at least eight runs in all six of its wins this year.

Catcher Splaine, a freshman who also pitches, homered to lead off the bottom of the third inning in his first at-bat for Arizona. He later added an RBI single in the sixth. Splaine had pitched in relief in Tuesday's loss to Grand Canyon.

Nik McClaughry went 3 for 5 at the top of the Wildcats' lineup, while Davis and Splaine both had a pair of hits. Jack Grant added a two-run single in the eighth for his first RBIs as a Wildcat.

Garrett Irvin (1-0) shut down the Panthers, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing five hits and striking out three.

Up 3-0 after five innings, UA broke the game open with two runs in the sixth and four in the eighth. Milwaukee scored its only run in the ninth.

UA will look for a four-game sweep when the teams meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.