Tommy Splaine lifts No. 15 Wildcats to second straight win in Seattle

Tommy Splaine continued to tear it up in his freshman year, hitting a homer and driving in three runs as the Arizona baseball team beat Washington for the second straight day Saturday.

Splaine went 2 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run on an eighth-inning single as the Wildcats won 6-2 in Seattle.

Noah Turley followed Splaine's single with a two-run double to put UA up 5-2. The teams had entered the eighth tied at 2.

Splaine, who is hitting .418, also opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second.

Nik McClaughry went 2 for 4 with a homer from the bottom of the lineup Saturday, while leadoff hitter Mac Bingham also had two hits. McClaughry's solo homer in the ninth gave UA a four-run lead.

Starter Garrett Irvin allowed only two unearned runs in six innings, but didn't factor in the decision. Chris Barraza earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning, and Holden Christian pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fifth save.

Friday night, Daniel Susac went 4 for 5 with two homers and six RBIs as UA won 8-3 in the series opener. He was 0 for 4 Saturday.

No. 15-ranked Arizona (20-7, 8-3) will go for the sweep when the teams meet at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Washington is now 14-12, 5-6.

Sunday Who: No. 15 Arizona (20-7, 8-3) at Washington (14-12, 5-6) When: 1:05 p.m.

