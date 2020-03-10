Tonight's UA-ASU baseball game rescheduled because of rain in the forecast

Tuesday's night's scheduled baseball game between the UA and ASU in Phoenix has been rescheduled due to rain in the forecast.
The teams will now play March 17 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's game was technically a nonconference tilt, even though both the UA and Arizona State are in the Pac-12. The Wildcats (10-5) will open Pac-12 play this weekend with a three-game series against Oregon State at Hi Corbett Field. The Saturday and Sunday games will be shown on Pac-12 Arizona.