Tony Bullard becomes latest Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Player of the Week
editor's pick

Arizona third baseman Tony Bullard (3) spears a shot down the line by Grand Canyon's Jacob Wilson (2) for a ground out to end the Lopes' third inning at Hi Corbett Field on May 4, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Third baseman Tony Bullard is the latest Arizona Wildcat to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week recognition.

Bullard earned the award for the first time – and became the fifth UA player to be so honored this season – after batting .500 (6 for 12) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs in Arizona’s season-ending series victory over Dixie State.

The third-year player recorded the first multi-homer game of his career Friday night, including his first career grand slam. Bullard raised his season average from .242 to .271 over the course of the series.

Bullard, who didn’t become a full-time starter until May 2, has three home runs and 21 RBIs in 107 at-bats.

The other Wildcats who have earned Pac-12 Player or Pitcher of the Week this season are Branden Boissiere, Daniel Susac, Chandler Murphy and Chase Silseth.

Arizona (40-15) is set to begin regional play in the NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field. The Pac-12 champions are the No. 5 overall seed in the field.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

