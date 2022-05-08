Tony Bullard drives in three, but Wildcats fall to last-place Trojans in series finale

Last-place USC topped visiting Arizona 8-5 on Sunday in Los Angeles to take two of three in the series.

Tony Bullard had a three-run double in the fifth inning to give UA a 5-4 lead, but the Wildcats wouldn't score again. The Trojans retook the lead with three runs in their half of the fifth, then added an insurance run in the seventh.

Chase Davis hit a solo homer in the first to put UA up 2-0. Nik McClaughry and Noah Turley each had two hits for the Wildcats

Eric Orloff took the loss, allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Andrew Susac was tagged for three runs in 2 1/3 innings.

USC (24-21, 8-16) hit three homers and drew eight walks off seven Arizona pitchers.

The Wildcats (33-17, 14-10) now trail first-place Oregon State (38-9, 18-6) by four games with six to go in the regular season. UA hosts the No. 2-ranked Beavers for a three-game series at Hi Corbett Field starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

