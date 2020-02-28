Tony Bullard drives in three runs as Arizona Wildcats baseball team beats Central Michigan

Tony Bullard drives in three runs as Arizona Wildcats baseball team beats Central Michigan

Arizona Wildcats UA baseball logo NEW 2020

Garrett Irvin tossed six strong innings Friday night as the Arizona baseball team bounced back from a loss to Central Michigan on Wednesday by beating the Chippewas 5-1 at Hi Corbett Field.

Irvin (3-0) allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Vince Vannelle earned his second save with three scoreless innings. He struck out three and allowed two hits.

Tony Bullard scored Jacob Blas on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and give UA the lead for good.

With Arizona up 3-1 in the eighth, Bullard added a two-run single to break the game open.

Blas, Branden Boissiere and Mac Bingham all had two hits for the Wildcats.

UA (6-3) hosts Rhode Island at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday

Who: Rhode Island (3-4) at Arizona (6-3)

When: 6 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News