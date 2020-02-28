Tony Bullard drives in three runs as Arizona Wildcats baseball team beats Central Michigan

Garrett Irvin tossed six strong innings Friday night as the Arizona baseball team bounced back from a loss to Central Michigan on Wednesday by beating the Chippewas 5-1 at Hi Corbett Field.
Irvin (3-0) allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Vince Vannelle earned his second save with three scoreless innings. He struck out three and allowed two hits.
Tony Bullard scored Jacob Blas on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and give UA the lead for good.
With Arizona up 3-1 in the eighth, Bullard added a two-run single to break the game open.
Blas, Branden Boissiere and Mac Bingham all had two hits for the Wildcats.
UA (6-3) hosts Rhode Island at 6 p.m. Saturday.