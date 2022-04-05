 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA STATE 10, ARIZONA 6

Tony Bullard hits two homers, but Wildcats fall to rival Arizona State in nonconference game

  • Updated

Tony Bullard

 Arizona athletics

Arizona committed three errors and allowed seven unearned runs, and rival Arizona State rallied to beat the Wildcats 10-6 Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

ASU (14-16) scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth. George Arias Jr. allowed four unearned runs in relief, and took the loss.

Arizona was led at the plate by Tony Bullard, who hit a pair of solo home runs, while Chase Davis hit his 10th longball of the season. Six of Arizona's seven hits went for extra bases; four were homers.

Kai Murphy led ASU, going 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. The son of former Sun Devils coach Pat Murphy improved his season average to .271.

Arizona (21-8) will host a three-game series against Washington State this weekend.

Download PDF 29 Arizona State 0405.pdf
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News