Tony Bullard hits two homers, but Wildcats fall to rival Arizona State in nonconference game

Arizona committed three errors and allowed seven unearned runs, and rival Arizona State rallied to beat the Wildcats 10-6 Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

ASU (14-16) scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth. George Arias Jr. allowed four unearned runs in relief, and took the loss.

Arizona was led at the plate by Tony Bullard, who hit a pair of solo home runs, while Chase Davis hit his 10th longball of the season. Six of Arizona's seven hits went for extra bases; four were homers.

Kai Murphy led ASU, going 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. The son of former Sun Devils coach Pat Murphy improved his season average to .271.

Arizona (21-8) will host a three-game series against Washington State this weekend.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

