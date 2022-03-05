Tony Bullard returns, but Arizona strikes out season-high 16 times in loss to Texas State

Tony Bullard was back. Arizona’s offense was not.

Despite the return of one of their most powerful hitters, the Wildcats scored only two runs for the second time in three games. No. 13 Arizona lost to Texas State 6-2 Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field, ending a six-game winning streak. The third and final game of the series is slated for 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Their pitchers were better than our hitters tonight. That's all,” said UA coach Chip Hale, whose team fell to 9-2. “Baseball, it's not a computer game. Sometimes the other guy just beats you. Tonight, they just beat us, plain and simple.”

Arizona struck out a season-high 16 times, including eight looking. Every player in the lineup aside from Tanner O’Tremba fanned at least once.

“Just gotta be able to pull the trigger,” Hale said. “Guys are getting opportunities right now to play. Obviously, if it continues, then you have to find somebody else.

“We put a lot of faith in these guys, and we give them a lot of leeway with their swings. Their pitchers were better. It's one game. Gotta win the series tomorrow. That's what it's about.”