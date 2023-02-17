SCOTTSDALE — Arizona opened its 2023 season under the bright lights of Salt River Fields against No. 2 Tennessee. Led by a dominant outing from TJ Nichols and a home run by Tony Bullard on his birthday, the Wildcats took the opener from Tennessee 3-1.

“I think when you’re going to play against a great opponent like that and obviously the No. 1, No. 2 pick in the draft next year, the guys are going to be jazzed up,” said UA coach Chip Hale, who improved to 2-0 in season openers. "We talked about it afterwards. We played a wonderful game.”

The Wildcats had their hands full against Volunteers starter Chase Dollander, who was widely considered the best pitcher in college baseball entering this season. The two teams traded sacrifice flies in the first inning as both starters settled in.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a home run hit by Bullard. The senior dealt with a shoulder injury early last season that limited his ability at the plate as well as in the field. He exploded in the postseason last year and will be a huge factor for the UA lineup this season at full health.

Bullard’s performance also earned him the first Player of the Game award of the season, a new tradition for Arizona after each game.

The hits came at a minimum as both starting pitchers dealt on the mound with a number of MLB scouts in attendance. Though they didn’t do too much damage off him, the Wildcats were able to chase Dollander with two outs in the fifth inning. He walked just one hitter, but UA drew four three-ball counts on him, making him work all night. He also struck out seven Arizona hitters.

Arizona entered the game with a plan against Dollander and executed it the way Hale wanted.

“We knew he had a little rise on his fastball,” Bullard said. “We were making sure to see the ball down and swing at our pitches and not his.”

Nichols found his groove and command early. After allowing a run on two hits in the opening frame, he would go on to allow just one hit through the next five innings. He did walk one and hit two batters but struck out six Tennessee hitters and needed just 91 pitches to record the quality start.

Hale mentioned repeatedly heading into this season that he needed his Friday-night starter to go deep into games, and Nichols delivered exactly that against the Volunteers.

“Whether it’s this game, whether it’s Friday night in the Pac-12, that’s a Friday-night performance,” Hale said.

Nichols tossed only two outings last season of six or more innings with one walk or fewer allowed. At times last year when he would struggle early, Nichols would let those struggles get to him the rest of his outing. He was able to bounce back quickly on Friday after allowing a few early hits.

“I probably didn’t have as much mental toughness (last year) as I do now,” Nichols said. “I kind of stuck through it, knew I still had my stuff going. I just kind of stuck with the game plan, attacked hitters, (stayed) aggressive.”

Eric Orloff followed Nichols on the mound, tossing 1⅔ scoreless frames with three strikeouts. He allowed four runs across 1⅔ frames in his collegiate debut last season against Grand Canyon.

“There’s a reason he pitched in this game,” Hale said. “Let’s face it: He proved (to) us last year as the season went on, he was one of our most reliable relievers. Whether it is a left-handed hitter or right-handed hitter, he is good against both, so he’s going to get a lot of innings this year for us.”

Dawson Netz was able to get the third out of the eighth inning on a diving play made by Bullard and a throw he likely wouldn’t have been able to make last season.

“You saw the velocity come off that arm,” Hale said. “It is beautiful. He is 100% healthy, and we’re blessed to have him back this year.”

Mac Bingham was able to connect on a two-out double to drive in Kiko Romero for his second RBI of the night to give Arizona an insurance run before Trevor Long came on for the ninth inning to close out the Volunteers.

Inside pitch

• The Wildcats face Fresno State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa with sophomore right-hander Anthony Susac on the mound.

• Bullard's home run occurred while MLB Network was interviewing San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, a guest of Hale's. Hale coached Soto with the Washington Natiionals.

• MLB Network also interviewed former UA catcher Daniel Susac, one of several ex-Wildcats to attend the game.