Tony Bullard's homer breaks scoreless tie as UA shuts out host Creighton

Six Arizona pitchers combined on a seven-hit shutout and the Wildcats scored all of their runs in the final three innings to beat host Creighton 6-0 on Monday night in Omaha.

Tony Bullard ended a scoreless battle with a solo homer in the seventh. UA (25-12), which dropped out of the national rankings Monday after losing two of three at Utah, added three runs in the eighth, with Mac Bingham's two-run single putting the Wildcats up 4-0.

UA put the game out of reach in the ninth with two runs, with Daniel Susac capping the scoring with an RBI double.

Susac was 2 for 5 to raise his season average to .386. UA had eight hits in the game, with six of them coming in the final three innings.

Holden Christian started and tossed two scoreless innings, and was followed by George Arias Jr. (one inning), Anthony Susac (three innings) and then Jonathan Guardado, Quinn Flanagan and Trevor Long for one inning each.

Susac (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Creighton fell to 21-9. The Bluejays had been 12-0 at home this season.

The teams wrap up the two-game series at 6 p.m. Tuesday on CBS Sports Network.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

