Tough ending for ‘special’ team: Arizona falls to Stanford, heads home from CWS

In his past two outings, including a start against Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, Irvin yielded 14 hits and 12 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

“They had a really good plan against him,” Johnson said. “He made some mistakes. And those are big, strong, physical guys.”

Arizona trailed 3-0 with one out and two runners on base when Irvin exited in the top of the third. The Wildcats brought one of their most reliable arms, right-hander Chandler Murphy, in from the bullpen. Murphy, who had been used as a starter and in relief, entered Monday with a 3.63 ERA.

After a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, Murphy yielded a two-RBI single to Drew Bowser — after Bowser fouled off four consecutive pitches.

Murphy fell behind 2-0 against the next batter, Tommy Troy. Troy clubbed the next pitch into the bleachers for a two-run homer to give Stanford a 7-0 advantage.

Murphy surrendered singles to three of the first four batters he faced in the fourth. One scored to make it 8-0. Quinn Flanagan came in to face Christian Robinson, who roped a double to right-center, scoring two more runs. Both were charged to Murphy. His final ledger: one inning, five hits, five earned runs.