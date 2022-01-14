Tough Texas tourney will give Wildcats chance to prove they’re more than ‘fall All-Americans’

The Arizona Wildcats aren’t easing into the 2022 season.

Arizona is one of six participants in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Wildcats open against Kansas State on Feb. 18 — exactly five weeks from Friday, when the teams’ coaches held a news conference to preview the tournament.

Arizona’s three opponents — KSU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech — play in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have played in the College World Series four times since 2014.

Do the Wildcats have what it takes to return to Omaha for a second straight year? They’ll find out sooner than later.

“You get to get a check of your team,” first-year UA coach Chip Hale said. “We think we have a good club. We feel like we know what our starting lineup is going to be, what our top four or five starters are going to be. But we'll see. There's a lot of fall All-Americans. We'll see if these guys can do it against good competition right out of the chute.”