Arizona won its third straight game Friday night, downing North Dakota State 8-6 at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats (6-3) jumped out to a 7-0 lead through two innings before allowing the Bison (1-9) to creep back into the game. NDSU loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning, but reliever Trevor Long induced a groundout to end the threat.

Long threw 1⅓ hitless innings to earn his second save of the season. TJ Nichols notched his second win, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in five innings.

Four of the top five batters in Arizona’s lineup registered multiple hits. Center fielder Mac Bingham went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs; shortstop Nik McClaughry went 2 for 3 with two runs; left fielder Chase Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs; and first baseman Kiko Romero went 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

Arizona has scored 39 runs in its past three games and is batting .300 for the season.

On Friday, however, no UA batter drew a walk, while the Wildcats struck out 11 times. UA pitchers walked six hitters while striking out six.

Arizona also committed a season-high two errors after making only four miscues in its first eight games.