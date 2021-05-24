True benchmark: How Arizona’s reserves helped Wildcats clinch share of Pac-12 crown

Tyler Casagrande came up next. Casagrande has emerged as a spark off the bench in recent weeks, delivering several clutch hits. He got a spot start Sunday against OSU right-hander Jake Pfennigs and smacked the next pitch into left-center for another single.

Kobe Kato’s bloop single to left drove in the tying run and set the stage for another backup to play an integral role in the ninth.

After lifting Bullard, Johnson inserted Kyson Donahue at third base. Donahue had appeared in only nine games with just eight plate appearances. With one out in the ninth, he took one for the team, getting hit by a fastball from OSU reliever Chase Watkins. Donahue advanced to second on a groundout and scored the winning run on a bloop single by Nik McClaughry.

“So many guys contributing to that rally ... I think that's the real story,” Johnson said. “Some of the at-bats were taken by guys that haven't been at the forefront of this thing. Seeing the enthusiasm of the team made me very proud to be their coach, regardless of the result.”