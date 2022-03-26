‘True pitcher’ Garrett Irvin shuts down UCLA, and Arizona hangs on to square series

Arizona had Quinn Flanagan up and ready by then. Christian struck out Darius Perry with a curveball. With an 0-1 count against Cody Schrier — who had hit a grand slam Friday night — Christian threw another wild pitch that sailed behind the batter, putting the tying run at second base.

Schrier then hit a roller up the third-base line. Caulfield charged it and nipped Schrier at first to end the game.

“That's how closers are,” Hale said. “There's not many closers, even in the major leagues, that you’re not on that top step for. They’ve got really, really good stuff, but it can be a little bit wild.”

Hale wanted his team to start better, and the Wildcats delivered on that front. After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning from Irvin, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom half.

Bingham delivered the key blow, a bases-loaded, two-RBI bloop single to center on an 0-2 pitch. Bingham has been on a tear after slumping to begin the season. The veteran center fielder was batting .196 on March 6. He’s now hitting .292.

Noah Turley followed with an RBI single to left. All three runs were unearned because of an earlier UCLA error.