Tucson native Jake Engel returns home to face Wildcats in final collegiate series

A: “It’s pretty weird finishing it in Tucson. It’s kind of like one of those story endings you never thought could happen. I grew up watching U of A my entire life now I get to finish my baseball career playing them. I’ll have my family coming down for the series, my brothers and sisters as well. So it’s good to be home.”

What do you remember about watching the Wildcats?

A: “I watched the World Series team in 2012 a lot. It was really cool seeing all the players going through the program that are big-leaguers now. It’s just a historic program, MLB Training Ground, and now we get to come play them right before they host a regional. I never thought that would happen.”

Did you ever play games at Hi Corbett growing up?

A: “Yeah, I played a few high school games there, but it’s not like what it will be this weekend with the crowd and everything. … But with fans there cheering against our team, it’s going to be a whole other atmosphere. So I’m excited to see what it’s all about.”

As your college baseball career wraps up, what will you take away most from the experience?