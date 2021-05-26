Tucson native Jake Engel returns home to face Wildcats in final collegiate series

Former Ironwood Ridge High School standout Jake Engel remembers what it was like to grow up an Arizona baseball fan.
The Dixie State senior spent summers watching the Wildcats, most notably being elated when they won the 2012 national title, and playing the occasional high school baseball game at Hi Corbett Field.
“That’s a big-league park,” Engel said this week. “It’s top-tier class.”
This weekend, Engel will put one final stamp on his memorable college career when Dixie State takes on the Wildcats in the last series of the regular season.
Engel’s return comes at the close of his best season with the Trailblazers. The 6-foot-2-inch first baseman broke the school’s all-time home run mark on May 22 with his 32nd career longball. Engel is the team’s leader in home runs (10) this season; in 2019, he became the first player in Dixie State’s NCAA era to earn first-team All-America honors. d.
“He’s a hard worker, he spends a ton of time breaking things down video-wise,” his coach Chris Pfatenhauer said. “I think he’s really proud of playing at Dixie State University.”
The Dixie State slugger spoke with the Star about his emotions of returning home, how he’s been able and his memories of watching the Wildcats:
You broke the Dixie State home run record last weekend. What was that moment like and did you ever expect that was something that was possible?
A: “It was pretty special. It was good to do it on my senior day in front of my parents and just being able to leave my mark on the program before I leave. It’s something that I’ll never forget.
“I didn’t expect it to happen, but I kept reading the postgame articles and people were writing about it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it but it was kind those things like if it was going to happen, it’s going to happen. If it doesn’t then, it wasn’t meant to be. But it happened, so it’s pretty cool.”
It wasn’t until your junior year in 2019 that you really hit your stride at the plate. What was the turning point that allowed you be better offensively?
A: “Yeah, it was just about trusting the coaches, getting that experience and maturing. The more experience and exposure I got with more at-bats, the more I got comfortable. Then things just started to click.
“Seeing that hard work start to pay off and against some really good schools is just a rewarding feeling.”
What have your emotions been like this week knowing you’re playing in your final series, but also it’s coming in Tucson where you grew up?
A: “It’s pretty weird finishing it in Tucson. It’s kind of like one of those story endings you never thought could happen. I grew up watching U of A my entire life now I get to finish my baseball career playing them. I’ll have my family coming down for the series, my brothers and sisters as well. So it’s good to be home.”
What do you remember about watching the Wildcats?
A: “I watched the World Series team in 2012 a lot. It was really cool seeing all the players going through the program that are big-leaguers now. It’s just a historic program, MLB Training Ground, and now we get to come play them right before they host a regional. I never thought that would happen.”
Did you ever play games at Hi Corbett growing up?
A: “Yeah, I played a few high school games there, but it’s not like what it will be this weekend with the crowd and everything. … But with fans there cheering against our team, it’s going to be a whole other atmosphere. So I’m excited to see what it’s all about.”
As your college baseball career wraps up, what will you take away most from the experience?
A: “The relationships I’ve made. There’s going to be people on this team that are going to be groomsmen at my wedding. I’m going to be in touch with the coaching staff, the athletic directors and all department for years. I’ve just become so close with so many people that I never knew; you just don’t think about that when you’re graduating high school.
“Those are all my best friends. Regardless of what happens with baseball, I made those memories.”
