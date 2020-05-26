Tucson native Nick Gonzales named National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball

Another accolade and recognition for one of the top collegiate baseball players who's turning pro this summer.

Tucson native and Cienega High School product Nick Gonzales was named National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

Before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season, the New Mexico State shortstop, who converted from second baseman prior to the season, had a .448 batting average with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 intentional walks. He also had an on-base stretch of 82 games, which was the longest active streak in college baseball.

Gonzales finished the season nationally ranked in the top five in home runs (1st), home runs per game (3rd), runs (1st), runs batted in (1st), runs batted in per game (1st), total bases (1st), slugging percentage (2nd), on-base percentage (3rd), walks (4th) and walks per game (5th).

One of his most impressive hitting performances as an Aggie was a five-home run doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne, hitting two HRs in the first game followed by three in the final contest.

Gonzales also made Collegiate Baseball's All-America First Team.