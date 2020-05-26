You are the owner of this article.
Tucson native Nick Gonzales named National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball
editor's pick top story

Nick Gonzales
Stephen Brashear / The Associated Press

Another accolade and recognition for one of the top collegiate baseball players who's turning pro this summer. 

Tucson native and Cienega High School product Nick Gonzales was named National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

Before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season, the New Mexico State shortstop, who converted from second baseman prior to the season, had a .448 batting average with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 intentional walks. He also had an on-base stretch of 82 games, which was the longest active streak in college baseball. 

Gonzales finished the season nationally ranked in the top five in home runs (1st), home runs per game (3rd), runs (1st), runs batted in (1st), runs batted in per game (1st), total bases (1st), slugging percentage (2nd), on-base percentage (3rd), walks (4th) and walks per game (5th).

One of his most impressive hitting performances as an Aggie was a five-home run doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne, hitting two HRs in the first game followed by three in the final contest. 

Gonzales also made Collegiate Baseball's All-America First Team.

Arizona’s Austin Wells (16) tosses his bat as he watches his blast chase home three Wildcat runs against Albany in the second inning of their season opener at Hi Corbett, February 14, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells was named a second-team selection and was the only UA player to earn a spot. 

The preseason All-American, who was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list, held a .375 batting average as a sophomore and received Pac-12 Player of the Week honors in February. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

