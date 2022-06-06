UA baseball notes: Chandler Murphy struggles in final start of 2022; origin of taco homer hat

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Chandler Murphy rarely has looked right since returning from an arm injury, and the Arizona right-hander’s struggles continued against Ole Miss on Monday.

Murphy got the call to start the Wildcats’ must-win NCAA regional game against the Rebels at Alex Rodriguez Park. He lasted only 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, in Arizona’s 22-6 defeat. Murphy surrendered a pair of two-run homers, to Tim Elko and Peyton Chatagnier. Both were preceded by walks.

Murphy, who went 7-0 as a second-year freshman in 2021, missed the beginning of the season while rehabbing an arm injury. He made his 2022 debut on March 14 and appeared to be rounding into form two weeks later against Grand Canyon, yielding one run on three hits in four innings. On April 10, Murphy threw five scoreless innings against Washington State, lowering his ERA to 5.11.

Since then, Murphy has a 14.45 ERA. He surrendered at least three runs in five of his eight appearances since that gem vs. WSU.

Murphy’s fastball registered in the low 90s Monday, a sign that his arm is OK. Confidence might have been a bigger issue, especially as the poor results piled up.

What’s next for Murphy is unclear. He’s draft-eligible and was considered a draftable prospect entering the season. He still has two years of eligibility, so he could return to college for another season and retain contract leverage heading into the 2023 MLB draft.

About that hat

What’s the origin of the felt taco hat the Wildcats have been placing atop home-run hitters’ heads?

Apparently, the hat was found during a pre-move cleanup at a house shared by four players: infielder Jack Grant and outfielders Chase Davis, Kyle Casper and Tag Bross.

Davis was the first player to don the hat after homering in the opener of the Coral Gables Regional against Ole Miss. Arizona hit 11 home runs in Coral Gables, including four by senior DH Blake Paugh. Paugh had two homers vs. Canisius on Sunday and two vs. Ole Miss on Monday.

Romero rakes

UA commit Kiko Romero was named MVP of the NJCAA World Series after notching six home runs and 11 RBIs in Central Arizona’s triumph last week in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Romero, who attended Canyon del Oro High School, had at least one hit in all six games. He batted .407 (11 for 27). Romero hit .366 for the season with 25 home runs, 84 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 243 at-bats.

Romero is part of Arizona’s 2022 signing class. It remains to be seen whether he’ll make it to campus or get selected high enough in July’s MLB draft to go pro.

Inside pitch

Daniel Susac’s single in the fifth inning was his 100th hit of the year. He became the 10th Wildcat to record 100 or more hits in one season.

Susac, Paugh, Davis and outfielder Tanner O’Tremba made the all-regional team.

Elko hit three home runs in the game and earned regional MVP honors. He has 22 homers this season, an Ole Miss record.

Ole Miss had to shuffle its lineup because of an injury to starting center fielder TJ McCants. Third baseman Justin Bench moved to center, and reserve Garrett Wood started at third. Bench shared time with McCants in center earlier in the season. Wood made his first start of the season. He reached base three times. He was batting .111 (2 for 18) entering Monday.

Arizona is expected to open next season in the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. Other currently scheduled participants are UC San Diego, Fresno State and Tennessee. The field won’t be finalized until all contracts are signed.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

