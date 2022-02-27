UA baseball team completes four-game sweep of Milwaukee

No. 14-ranked Arizona beat visiting Milwaukee 8-6 on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field to finish off a four-game sweep.

Tanner O'Tremba, Cameron LaLiberte and Daniel Susac all had three hits in the win, while Noah Turley homered. O'Tremba and Mac Bingham each drove in two runs.

Arizona trailed 6-4 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth in what turned out to be the final runs scored on the day. Susac doubled in Jack Grant to give UA the lead for good at 7-6.

Josh Randall (1-0) earned the win in relief with 1 2/3 hitless innings. Christian Holden notched his second save with 1 1/3 hitless innings.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 40-11 in the series, scoring at least eight runs in all four games.

UA (7-1) next hosts Dixie State (4-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hi Corbett.