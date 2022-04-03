UA baseball team goes extra innings to finish off sweep in Seattle

Tanner O'Tremba's single and then an error on the play scored Mac Bingham with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning, and the UA baseball team completed a sweep of Washington with a 7-6 victory Sunday in Seattle.

Trevor Long (1-0) earned the win for No. 15-ranked UA (21-7, 9-3 Pac-12), shutting out the Huskies (14-13, 5-7) over the final three innings after Washington tied the game at 6 with three runs in the eighth.

Bingham had two hits and three RBIs in the win, while O'Tremba, Daniel Susac and Chase Davis also had two hits apiece. Davis had a two-run triple in the seventh that put the Wildcats up 6-3.

The first-place Wildcats lead second-place UCLA by 1½ games in the conference standings.

UA, which extended its winning streak to four, next plays ASU (13-16, 5-4) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a non-conference game. The Wildcats will then host Washington State (10-17, 2-10) for a three-game series starting Friday.

