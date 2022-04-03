 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL: NO. 15 ARIZONA 7, WASHINGTON 6, 11 INNINGS

UA baseball team goes extra innings to finish off sweep in Seattle

O'Tremba

 Arizona Athletics

Tanner O'Tremba's single and then an error on the play scored Mac Bingham with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning, and the UA baseball team completed a sweep of Washington with a 7-6 victory Sunday in Seattle.

Trevor Long (1-0) earned the win for No. 15-ranked UA (21-7, 9-3 Pac-12), shutting out the Huskies (14-13, 5-7) over the final three innings after Washington tied the game at 6 with three runs in the eighth.

Bingham had two hits and three RBIs in the win, while O'Tremba, Daniel Susac and Chase Davis also had two hits apiece. Davis had a two-run triple in the seventh that put the Wildcats up 6-3.

The first-place Wildcats lead second-place UCLA by 1½ games in the conference standings.

UA, which extended its winning streak to four, next plays ASU (13-16, 5-4) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a non-conference game. The Wildcats will then host Washington State (10-17, 2-10) for a three-game series starting Friday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Best photos from Arizona's 1997 national championship celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News