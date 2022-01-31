 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA catcher Daniel Susac earns 2 more preseason All-America nods; LHP Holden Christian nabs 2nd-team spot
alert editor's pick

UA catcher Daniel Susac earns 2 more preseason All-America nods; LHP Holden Christian nabs 2nd-team spot

040721-spt-ua baseball-p13.jpg

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac hit .335 with 12 homers and 65 RBIs in 61 games as a freshman while helping the Wildcats advance to the College World Series.

 Kelly Presnell photos, Arizona Daily Star

Daniel Susac is everybody’s preseason All-American.

Arizona’s sophomore catcher received two more accolades Monday, earning first-team spots on Baseball America and D1Baseball.com’s All-America squads.

Susac was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, when he batted .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs while starting 60 of 61 games behind the plate.

Susac previously earned first-team preseason All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

One of Susac’s teammates, left-handed reliever Holden Christian, got a second-team nod from D1Baseball.com. Christian transferred to Arizona from Loyola Marymount, where he posted a 0.77 ERA last season.

The Wildcats are set to open the 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 against Kansas State in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News