UA catcher Daniel Susac earns 2 more preseason All-America nods; LHP Holden Christian nabs 2nd-team spot

Daniel Susac is everybody’s preseason All-American.

Arizona’s sophomore catcher received two more accolades Monday, earning first-team spots on Baseball America and D1Baseball.com’s All-America squads.

Susac was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, when he batted .335 with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs while starting 60 of 61 games behind the plate.

Susac previously earned first-team preseason All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

One of Susac’s teammates, left-handed reliever Holden Christian, got a second-team nod from D1Baseball.com. Christian transferred to Arizona from Loyola Marymount, where he posted a 0.77 ERA last season.

The Wildcats are set to open the 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 against Kansas State in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

