UA catcher Daniel Susac named unanimous All-American for second straight season

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American for the second year in a row.
Susac earned that distinction Monday when he was named an All-American by Baseball America (second team) and D1Baseball.com (third team).
Susac became the 13th player in UA history to log multiple All-America campaigns.
As a sophomore, Susac slashed .366/.429/.582 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 50 runs and 61 RBIs in 64 games. He also posted the 10th 100-hit season in program history.
Susac is eligible for the MLB draft and is expected to be a first-round selection. The draft is scheduled for July 17-19.
