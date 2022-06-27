UA catcher Daniel Susac named unanimous All-American for second straight season

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American for the second year in a row.

Susac earned that distinction Monday when he was named an All-American by Baseball America (second team) and D1Baseball.com (third team).

Susac became the 13th player in UA history to log multiple All-America campaigns.

As a sophomore, Susac slashed .366/.429/.582 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 50 runs and 61 RBIs in 64 games. He also posted the 10th 100-hit season in program history.

Susac is eligible for the MLB draft and is expected to be a first-round selection. The draft is scheduled for July 17-19.

