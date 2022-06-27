 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

UA catcher Daniel Susac named unanimous All-American for second straight season

052522-tuc-spt-uabaseballawards-p1

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac celebrates with teammates Chase Davis (5) and Tanner O’Tremba (44) after hitting a home run on April 24. Susac and O’Tremba were named to the all-Pac-12 first team for 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American for the second year in a row.

Susac earned that distinction Monday when he was named an All-American by Baseball America (second team) and D1Baseball.com (third team).

Susac became the 13th player in UA history to log multiple All-America campaigns.

As a sophomore, Susac slashed .366/.429/.582 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 50 runs and 61 RBIs in 64 games. He also posted the 10th 100-hit season in program history.

Susac is eligible for the MLB draft and is expected to be a first-round selection. The draft is scheduled for July 17-19.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News