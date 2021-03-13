UA changes start time of tonight's baseball game between Wildcats, Wichita State

Saturday night's UA baseball game will start late.
The Wildcats will play Wichita State at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than their originally scheduled start at Hi Corbett Field. The Shockers are playing an afternoon game against Air Force that's been running behind because of wet weather. Rain and snow fell overnight in Tucson.
SCHEDULE UPDATES: 🔹 Today's neutral site game between Air Force and Wichita State is tentatively scheduled to resume at 3 PM MST🔹Arizona will now play AIR FORCE tonight at 7:30 PM MST🔹Tomorrow's game between Arizona and Air Force remains as scheduled at 2 PM MST— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 13, 2021
Saturday night's game marks the finale of a series that's tied at one game apiece. The UA won Thursday night's opener 8-5, but fell 10-9 Friday's rematch.