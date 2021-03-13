 Skip to main content
UA changes start time of tonight's baseball game between Wildcats, Wichita State
UA changes start time of tonight's baseball game between Wildcats, Wichita State

  • Updated

Arizona's shortstop Jacob Blas (10) makes the throw to nail Wichita State's Jack Sigrist (6) at first in the first inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Saturday night's UA baseball game will start late.

The Wildcats will play Wichita State at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than their originally scheduled start at Hi Corbett Field. The Shockers are playing an afternoon game against Air Force that's been running behind because of wet weather. Rain and snow fell overnight in Tucson.

Saturday night's game marks the finale of a series that's tied at one game apiece. The UA won Thursday night's opener 8-5, but fell 10-9 Friday's rematch.

