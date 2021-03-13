UA changes start time, opponent for tonight's baseball game at Hi Corbett Field

Saturday night's Arizona baseball game will start late. And the Wildcats will face a different opponent than originally scheduled.

The UA will play Air Force at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than their originally scheduled start against Wichita State at Hi Corbett Field. The Shockers and Falcons played an afternoon game that ran behind because of wet weather. Rain and snow fell overnight in Tucson.

SCHEDULE UPDATES: 🔹 Today's neutral site game between Air Force and Wichita State is tentatively scheduled to resume at 3 PM MST🔹Arizona will now play AIR FORCE tonight at 7:30 PM MST🔹Tomorrow's game between Arizona and Air Force remains as scheduled at 2 PM MST — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 13, 2021

Arizona was supposed to face Wichita State to conclude a three-game series, but the Shockers had to use too many pitchers because of the weather delay. So an agreement was made for Arizona to face Air Force instead. The two teams are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Air Force defeated Wichita State 12-3. The Wildcats and Shockers split what turned into a two-game series.