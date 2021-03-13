 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA changes start time, opponent for tonight's baseball game at Hi Corbett Field
editor's pick

UA changes start time, opponent for tonight's baseball game at Hi Corbett Field

  • Updated

Arizona's shortstop Jacob Blas (10) makes the throw to nail Wichita State's Jack Sigrist (6) at first in the first inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Saturday night's Arizona baseball game will start late. And the Wildcats will face a different opponent than originally scheduled.

The UA will play Air Force at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than their originally scheduled start against Wichita State at Hi Corbett Field. The Shockers and Falcons played an afternoon game that ran behind because of wet weather. Rain and snow fell overnight in Tucson.

Arizona was supposed to face Wichita State to conclude a three-game series, but the Shockers had to use too many pitchers because of the weather delay. So an agreement was made for Arizona to face Air Force instead. The two teams are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Air Force defeated Wichita State 12-3. The Wildcats and Shockers split what turned into a two-game series.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Your guide to attending Arizona baseball and softball games in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News