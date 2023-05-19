The Arizona baseball team blasted four homers, and starting pitcher Cam Walty stayed unbeaten as the Wildcats routed USC 13-4 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats and Trojans met again at 6 p.m. in a contest that was still in progress at the Star's press time. Thursday night's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tony Bullard was 4 for 4 and hit a three-run homer that put UA (29-22, 11-17) up for good, 4-1, in the fourth.

In the fifth, Kiko Romero added a two-run shot, and Emilio Corona had a solo homer as UA jumped to an 8-1 advantage.

Chase Davis added a solo shot, his 18th homer of the year, an inning later.

Walty (5-0) allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 6⅓ innings, striking out five.

USC (32-21-1, 16-12) had its six-game winning streak snapped.

The teams wrap up the series at 6 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona. UA, which entered Friday tied for eighth place in the Pac-12, must finish in the top nine in the conference to qualify for next week's Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale.

