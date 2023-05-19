Arizona Daily Star
The Arizona baseball team blasted four homers, and starting pitcher Cam Walty stayed unbeaten as the Wildcats routed USC 13-4 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
The Wildcats and Trojans met again at 6 p.m. in a contest that was still in progress at the Star's press time. Thursday night's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather.
Tony Bullard was 4 for 4 and hit a three-run homer that put UA (29-22, 11-17) up for good, 4-1, in the fourth.
In the fifth, Kiko Romero added a two-run shot, and Emilio Corona had a solo homer as UA jumped to an 8-1 advantage.
Chase Davis added a solo shot, his 18th homer of the year, an inning later.
Arizona starter Cam Walty deals against USC during the first game of a Pac-12 doubleheader at Hi Corbett Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Walty (5-0) allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 6⅓ innings, striking out five.
USC (32-21-1, 16-12) had its six-game winning streak snapped.
The teams wrap up the series at 6 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona. UA, which entered Friday tied for eighth place in the Pac-12, must finish in the top nine in the conference to qualify for next week's Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale.
Arizona coach Chip Hale on the Wildcats' recent road trip and dealing with pressure down the stretch, starting with Thursday's game against USC at Hi Corbett Field (video by Michael Lev / Arizona Daily Star)
Arizona's shortstop Nik McClaughry (11) runs down a grounder in the gap that USC’s Bryce Grudzielanek (27) beat out for an infield single in the first inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023. The game was rescheduled from the previous night and the first of three game home stand wrapping up the Wildcats’ season.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Emilio Corona (26) beats the throw to USC’s third baseman Johnny Olmstead (4) on a single to right by Mason White (24) in the fourth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) comes home behind USC’s catcher Jacob Galloway (40), scoring from first on a double by Chase Davis (5) in the fifth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
USC’s Nick Lopez (36) drops a drive in front of Arizona's right fielder Emilio Corona (26) that was called a catch and ended up a double play for the Wildcats in the eighth inning of the first game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023. The original call of out on a fly ball was upheld on the review.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Chase Davis (5) gestures skyward as he comes home on a solo homer against USC in the sixth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona starter Cam Walty (38) deals against USC during the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Tony Bullard (3) beats the pick-off throw behind USC’s second baseman Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's first baseman Kiko Romero (12) gets the slow roller up the line to put out USC’s Nick Lopez (36) and end the Trojan half of the fourth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Chase Davis (5) works his way under a high fly ball by USC’s Jacob Galloway (40) in the fifth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Kiko Romero (12) gets his high-five rounding third on his two-RBI homer against USC in the fifth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's first baseman Kiko Romero (12) settles under a pop-up in the infield by USC’s Austin Overn (10) in their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's second baseman Mason White (24) eyes a grounder by USC’s Carson Wells (9) for the second out in the sixth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's second baseman Mason White (24) turns the pivot over USC’s Jacob Galloway (40) but can’t nail Ryan Jackson (13) settling for a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's shortstop Nik McClaughry (11) eliminates USC’s Ethan Hedges (15) on a 4-6-3 double play in the ninth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's pitcher Casey Hintz (16) gets in his band work as the team readies to make up a postponed game with USC, the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's head coach Chip Hale gets his Wildcats together for a pre-game talk just before first pitch against USC at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Tony Bullard (3) gets a double helmet tap after knocking a three-RBI homer against USC in the fourth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) tries to catch drops as the rain returns just after crews removed the tarp following a nearly three hour delay in first pitch against USC at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 18, 2023. A few minutes later the game was called and double header scheduled for Friday.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A fan keeps his seat despite the rain and lighting over Hi Corbett Field driving other fans to cover and delaying the start of Arizona's home game against USC, Tucson, Ariz., May 18, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A young baseball fan plays in the upper grandstands of Hi Corbett Field during a rain storm that delayed, and eventually postponed, Arizona's Pac 12 baseball game against USC, Tucson, Ariz., May 18, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Chase Davis looks up at the rain beginning to fall in earnest just before the scheduled first pitch against USC at Hi Corbett Field on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's director of player development Tyler Coolbaugh talks with Chase Davis, left, and Emilio Corona about what to expect from the USC lineup as the storm clouds begin to gather over Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 18, 2023. Steady rain and lightning eventually forced the postponement of the Pac 12 game.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A few well equipped fans brave the weather as the sun sets on a soggy Hi Corbett Field and the delay in play between Arizona and USC, Tucson, Ariz., May 18, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
