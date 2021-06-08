UA coach Jay Johnson on Ole Miss, West Coast vs. East Coast and how Chase Silseth can bounce back

“There’s advantages to both. It’s just important to know who you are and what you do and stick to that.”

What’s the general feeling around the team right now?

A: “It was really important for me that they got to enjoy being a regional champion on Sunday, and we talked about that. If you don’t stop for a second, you can somewhat lose track of, why are you putting in all the work?

“Then (Monday) in our communication, it was pretty simple. One thing this team has done good all year is move forward. It’s been a theme. ... I have great confidence in their maturity and ability to move forward into this week.”

In terms of executing and locating pitches, what have you seen out of your No. 1 starter, Chase Silseth, the last couple of times out?

A: “I thought he just missed over the plate a little bit too much on Friday (three-plus innings, nine hits, four runs vs. Grand Canyon). ... When you put a demand on him that we did to be the Friday starter and to meet or answer the call every week over 15 weeks in a league like the Pac-12 or the SEC, there’s gonna be some bumps in the road.