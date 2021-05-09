 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA drops into three-way tie for first place after losing game, series to Stanford
Baseball: No. 19 Stanford 8, No. 7 Arizona 2

UA drops into three-way tie for first place after losing game, series to Stanford

Arizona Wildcats UA baseball logo NEW 2020

The No. 19-ranked Stanford baseball team bounced back from a blowout loss to No. 7 Arizona by beating the visiting Wildcats 8-2 on Sunday to capture the series.

UA (32-13) had won 20-2 on Saturday and was looking for its seventh straight Pac-12 series win.

Stanford's win creates a logjam at the top of the conference, as Arizona, Stanford and Oregon all have a winning percentage of .667 in conference play. UA is 16-8 in Pac-12 play, while Oregon is 14-7 and Stanford is 12-6.

The Cardinal scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to break open Sunday's game. Daniel Susac and Nick McClaughry both had two hits for UA, while Donta' Williams and Kobe Kato drove in the Wildcats' runs.

Starter Austin Smith (2-1) took the loss, allowing one run in 3⅓ innings.

UA will look to climb back into first place when it hosts last-place Washington (17-24, 3-15) this weekend at Hi Corbett Field, starting with a game at 6 Friday night.

Download PDF 051021-baseballbox
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes on how contract extension came about, life without Aari McDonald and adding new transfers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News