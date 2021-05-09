UA drops into three-way tie for first place after losing game, series to Stanford

The No. 19-ranked Stanford baseball team bounced back from a blowout loss to No. 7 Arizona by beating the visiting Wildcats 8-2 on Sunday to capture the series.

UA (32-13) had won 20-2 on Saturday and was looking for its seventh straight Pac-12 series win.

Stanford's win creates a logjam at the top of the conference, as Arizona, Stanford and Oregon all have a winning percentage of .667 in conference play. UA is 16-8 in Pac-12 play, while Oregon is 14-7 and Stanford is 12-6.

The Cardinal scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to break open Sunday's game. Daniel Susac and Nick McClaughry both had two hits for UA, while Donta' Williams and Kobe Kato drove in the Wildcats' runs.

Starter Austin Smith (2-1) took the loss, allowing one run in 3⅓ innings.

UA will look to climb back into first place when it hosts last-place Washington (17-24, 3-15) this weekend at Hi Corbett Field, starting with a game at 6 Friday night.