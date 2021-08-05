UA pitcher Randy Abshier, ex-Cat Gil Luna facing felony assault charges

The two UA pitchers who were suspended before the Wildcats' NCAA Super Regionals are now facing felony assault charges, court records show.

On July 16, a Pima County Grand Jury voted to charge Randy Abshier with one count of aggravated assault on a minor and Gil Luna with one count of aggravated assault with serious physical injury, court records show.

No additional details were available about the incident that led to the charges. The Star requested a Tucson Police Department report of the incident on June 12. The request has yet to be filled.

Abshier and Luna were suspended June 12 following an off-campus incident involving other UA students. Though no charges had been filed at the time, the two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct. The two missed the Super Regionals, which Arizona won, and did not travel with the Wildcats to the College World Series in Omaha.

Abshier is still enrolled at the UA and has expressed a desire to remain with the program. The White Sox made Luna their ninth-round pick last month; the Casa Grande native signed on July 15, ending his college eligibility. He has yet to make his professional debut.

Abshier was 4-0 with a 2.91 ERA over 20 appearances at the time of his suspension. Luna was 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 14 games.

Abshier and Luna both appeared in Pima County Superior Court for arraignments and initial appearances Thursday. Additional details weren't immediately available.

