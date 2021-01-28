UA pitching coach Nate Yeskie on pandemic professionalism, promising arms and the hidden value of 2020

“There’s the human element too. As crazy as this time has been for a lot of people, it’s been a blessing in disguise for a handful that have been able to spend more time with their family. (Pitcher) Chandler Murphy’s got an older brother that’s in the Air Force. I think there were a couple opportunities that he had a chance to see him.”

You had only 15 games last spring, but it was better than nothing. What were you able to learn about your staff during that period?

A: “It’s always the good and the bad. We went down to San Diego and played a three-game set there. I thought all but about three innings of that weekend we pitched extremely well. (But) those could have all cost you the game.

“I saw some good things from some guys. It was a good-sized sample for the younger guys and the new guys to really recognize where there were — maybe some deficiencies and where they needed to work on their game. It gave us perspective and some foundational pieces to stand on and move forward through fall and transitioning into this spring. You’ve got to be able to do these things, whether it’s control the running game, pitch backwards (using breaking balls to set up fastballs), pitch more off your fastball in the top of the strike zone or in to hitters. Guys were able to find out a little bit more about themselves.