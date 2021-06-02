UA pitching coach Nate Yeskie reveals keys to postseason success entering Tucson Regional

“Pressure’s when you’ve got three kids to feed, a mortgage to pay and you don’t have a job ... or you’re dealing with something that’s life and death. This is a game.”

Your other top starter, Garrett Irvin, had a much better second half than first. Aside from him building up his stamina, what changed?

A: “He’s more what he was last year, a guy that can give you a steady mix. He’s going to be competitive with his misses. There’s just more of a sense of who he is now.

“It’s easy to have conversations with him about, ‘We’d like to be able to do this; we’d like to implement some of these things.’ He’s developed more of a sense of awareness (of) when to push and when to pull. Health-wise, he just got out of the gates a little bit slow. We had to get him started a little bit later. Because of that, he’s throwing his best brand of baseball here at the end.”

Randy Abshier and Gil Luna are having career years out of the bullpen. They’ve always had a ton of ability. What’s been the key to their success?