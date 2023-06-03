FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arizona's elimination game against Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament's Fayetteville Regional has been delayed because of inclement weather.

The game was supposed to start at 2 p.m. local time (noon in Arizona). A new first-pitch time has yet to be announced.

Thunderstorms rolled into Fayetteville about noon local time, and rain is expected to continue for much of the afternoon.

Arizona dropped into the losers' bracket after falling to TCU 12-4 Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Santa Clara lost to host and No. 3 overall seed Arkansas 13-6 earlier in the day.

The UA-Santa Clara game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on 1290-AM.