A season-high twenty-two hits one night, a season-low two the next.

Such are the vagaries of baseball.

Arizona's potent offense got shut down Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Air Force at Hi Corbett Field. The Wildcats (24-20) had won nine in a row at home, scoring at least nine runs in each contest. It was the second time they were shut out this season — the first time since the second game of the year vs. Fresno State on Feb. 18.

Chase Davis (single) and Cameron LaLiberte (double) managed the only hits off Air Force starter Doyle Gehring. Falcons closer Sawyer didn't allow a hit in three innings of nearly spotless relief.

UA starter Bradon Zastrow (4-4) allowed four runs (two earned) in 6⅓ innings, an outing that would have been good enough to win in the majority of the Wildcats' games this season.